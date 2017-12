(KGTV) - Someone could start 2018 with much more cash.

The Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots are worth more than $600 million combined for the mid-week drawings.

Powerball, which is drawn on Wednesday and Saturday, is worth $337 million.

Mega Millions, drawn on Tuesday and Friday, is worth $277 million.

California’s SuperLotto Plus is worth $9 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

What to do if you win:

According to calottery.com, you should sign the back of your winning ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place, and familiarize yourself with the Lottery Winner’s Handbook. It contains information about taxes, public disclosure and claiming a prize.