One person hospitalized after backyard fire in Oceanside

One person was hospitalized with burn injuries following a backyard rubbish fire near Clementine and Surfrider streets in Oceanside, authorities said Monday.

Units responded to the fire at approximately 1:51 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters found debris burning in a backyard and deployed hose lines to contain and extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent properties, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

During a search of the area, firefighters located one person in the backyard who was obstructed by debris and had sustained burn injuries. Crews safely removed the victim, provided medical treatment at the scene, and arranged for transport by air ambulance to a regional burn center.

No injuries to responders were reported, and no structures were damaged or destroyed, the department stated.

The response involved 20 fire personnel, including four engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, two chief officers and one fire investigator. The Carlsbad Fire Department and the Oceanside Police Department assisted in the effort.

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