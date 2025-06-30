LIST: District 1 supervisor special election voting locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday marks election day and the last day to vote in the special election for the District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The following locations were open for the early voting period, which ends 5 p.m. Monday:



San Ysidro Senior Center

125 E. Park Ave., San Ysidro, 92173

South Bay Unified School District Center: Burress Auditorium

601 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach 91932

MAAC Community Center

1387 3rd Ave., Chula Vista, 91911

Chula Vista City Hall

276 4th Ave., Chula Vista 91910

Bonita Vista Middle School: Cafeteria

650 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista 91910

Mountain View Community Center: Meeting Room

641 S. Boundary St., San Diego, 92113

Spring Valley Community Center: Olsen Room

8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley 91977



On Tuesday, July 1, the following six additional locations will be open to the public:



Otay Mesa-Nestor Library: Community Room

3003 Coronado Ave., San Diego 92154

Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary School: MPR 600 Half

1145 Camino Prado, Chula Vista 91913

East Lake Middle School: Library

900 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista 91914

Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library: Community Room

4375 Bonita Road, Bonita 91902

Granger Jr. High School: Library

2020 Van Ness Ave., National City 91950

San Diego City College: P Building Flex Room

1480 Park Blvd., San Diego 92101



All 13 voting centers in District 1 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters need to keep in mind that some of the locations have changed since April's primary. If you're in line at a vote center or an official ballot drop box at 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote; however, joining the line after the 8 p.m. deadline is not allowed.

The winner of the election will fill the seat until Jan. 2029, which is when the current term ends. Only people who live in District 1 can vote in this election.

The discourse between the candidates, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, has heated up in the final month of their campaigns. In a debate hosted by ABC 10News, McCann accused Aguirre of avoiding paying her property taxes.

Meanwhile, Aguirre's campaign alleges that Chula Vista violated the California Public Records Act for not fulfilling its request in time for a letter McCann wrote in support of Adriana Camberos, who was convicted of running a scheme involving the illegal relabeling of energy drink bottles and the fraudulent sale of knockoff versions of the drinks.

