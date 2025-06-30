LIST: District 1 supervisor special election voting locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday marks election day and the last day to vote in the special election for the District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
The following locations were open for the early voting period, which ends 5 p.m. Monday:
- San Ysidro Senior Center
- 125 E. Park Ave., San Ysidro, 92173
- South Bay Unified School District Center: Burress Auditorium
- 601 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach 91932
- MAAC Community Center
- 1387 3rd Ave., Chula Vista, 91911
- Chula Vista City Hall
- 276 4th Ave., Chula Vista 91910
- Bonita Vista Middle School: Cafeteria
- 650 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista 91910
- Mountain View Community Center: Meeting Room
- 641 S. Boundary St., San Diego, 92113
- Spring Valley Community Center: Olsen Room
- 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley 91977
On Tuesday, July 1, the following six additional locations will be open to the public:
- Otay Mesa-Nestor Library: Community Room
- 3003 Coronado Ave., San Diego 92154
- Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary School: MPR 600 Half
- 1145 Camino Prado, Chula Vista 91913
- East Lake Middle School: Library
- 900 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista 91914
- Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library: Community Room
- 4375 Bonita Road, Bonita 91902
- Granger Jr. High School: Library
- 2020 Van Ness Ave., National City 91950
- San Diego City College: P Building Flex Room
- 1480 Park Blvd., San Diego 92101
All 13 voting centers in District 1 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters need to keep in mind that some of the locations have changed since April's primary. If you're in line at a vote center or an official ballot drop box at 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote; however, joining the line after the 8 p.m. deadline is not allowed.
The winner of the election will fill the seat until Jan. 2029, which is when the current term ends. Only people who live in District 1 can vote in this election.
The discourse between the candidates, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, has heated up in the final month of their campaigns. In a debate hosted by ABC 10News, McCann accused Aguirre of avoiding paying her property taxes.
Meanwhile, Aguirre's campaign alleges that Chula Vista violated the California Public Records Act for not fulfilling its request in time for a letter McCann wrote in support of Adriana Camberos, who was convicted of running a scheme involving the illegal relabeling of energy drink bottles and the fraudulent sale of knockoff versions of the drinks.
