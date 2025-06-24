Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmerica VotesSan Diego County District 1 Debate

Actions

‘Sleazy’: McCann campaign responds to attack ad in county supervisor race

Paloma Aguirre's campaign says commercial exposes ‘Trump-style corruption'
Screenshot 2025-06-24 at 3.08.27 PM.png
KGTV
This attack ad is trying to convince voters not to support Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, who is running for the vacant county supervisor seat. McCann's team says the commercial distorts facts and is a cheap shot.
Screenshot 2025-06-24 at 3.08.27 PM.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The race to fill San Diego County’s vacant District 1 seat is starting to get heated.

An attack ad from Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre’s campaign accuses her opponent, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, of taking money from corrupt contractors and helping a convicted fraudster get out of prison.

‘Sleazy’: McCann campaign responds to attack ad in county supervisor race

The ad, which Aguirre’s campaign claims has been viewed nearly a million times online, aired before and after the ABC 10News District 1 debate.

McCann’s campaign calls the commercial a “cheap shot” and “sleazy,” and says it distorts the facts.

A representative for Aguirre said her campaign has been running the ad so voters know the extent of McCann’s “Trump-style corruption.”

So, what’s true — and what needs context? Watch the video above to see Team 10’s fact-check.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION RESOURCES

VOTER INFORMATION

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION