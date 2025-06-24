SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The race to fill San Diego County’s vacant District 1 seat is starting to get heated.

An attack ad from Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre’s campaign accuses her opponent, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, of taking money from corrupt contractors and helping a convicted fraudster get out of prison.

‘Sleazy’: McCann campaign responds to attack ad in county supervisor race

The ad, which Aguirre’s campaign claims has been viewed nearly a million times online, aired before and after the ABC 10News District 1 debate.

McCann’s campaign calls the commercial a “cheap shot” and “sleazy,” and says it distorts the facts.

A representative for Aguirre said her campaign has been running the ad so voters know the extent of McCann’s “Trump-style corruption.”

So, what’s true — and what needs context? Watch the video above to see Team 10’s fact-check.