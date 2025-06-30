Final push for District 1 County Supervisor race

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre's political race for District 1 County Supervisor is turning the corner on its final weekend before the election ends on July 1st.

Chants of "Si se puede" or "Yes we can," coming from the campaign volunteers of Paloma Aguirre Sunday afternoon, one of several efforts of her team to reach out to the community.

"We’ve been doing that work every single day, every evening during weeknights and every Saturday and Sunday we’ve done our canvass launches like this one," Aguirre said.

It's one of the final days for both campaign teams to canvass and talk to people in the surrounding neighborhoods and Aguirre said it's a multifaceted approach.

"It’s talking to people, it’s making calls, it’s talking about the issues that they care about, it’s learning about them, making sure we have a strategy and a plan to implement those," Aguirre said.

Mayor John McCann was also out campaigning in Chula Vista, focusing on issues like balancing the budget and supporting the police.

"This weekend has been a whirlwind," McCann said. "We’ve been walking all the way from Shell Town to Spring Valley to Bonita to San Ysidro and Chula Vista. I just love our voters. I love our community. Just trying to get everyone to get out to vote for John McCann."

With the race ending in just a few days, McCann said he's happy about the grassroots efforts of his hundreds of volunteers.

"It’s going to come down to the wire but exceedingly happy," McCann said. "We’ve run a really effective campaign."

Aguirre is also hoping the work will pay off in the end.

"We are very excited, as you saw, we’ve been doing the work, and we’re excited to bring this across and we’re ready to bring this across the finish line on Tuesday," Aguirre said.

On election day, you can vote in person at 13 different vote centers. Click here for the list.