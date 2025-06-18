WATCH: Paloma Aguirre & John McCann face off in San Diego District 1 Debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The special election for the District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on July 1 is right around the corner, so ABC 10News is bringing you a debate between the candidates to give you a better idea of where they stand on the key issues facing the county.

John McCann and Paloma Aguirre, the mayors of Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, respectively, advanced to the special runoff election after no candidates received a majority of the votes.

McCann served on the Chula Vista school board and city council as deputy mayor for more than two decades before he was elected mayor in 2022.

Aguirre has worked for more than a decade with the nonprofit environmental organization Wild Coast before she served on the Imperial Beach City Council. She was also elected as mayor in 2022.

McCann garnered 28,087 votes (42.38%) during the April 8 election, while 21,424 voters (32.33%) cast ballots for Aguirre.

Both Aguirre and McCann agreed to the following rules:



Candidates will each have 90 seconds to respond to a question

After each candidate gets a chance to answer, there will be an opportunity for follow-up questions or a 30-second rebuttal

The candidates will have the responsibility to fact-check each other

The debate will begin with 1-minute opening statements and 1-minute closing statements from each candidate

ABC 10News' purpose in hosting this debate is to provide a platform for the candidates to give their perspectives and policy positions.

WATCH: The candidates deliver their opening statements, positing their vision for the county. Aguirre won the coin flip, so she spoke first.

IB Mayor Paloma Aguirre delivers opening statement ahead of District 1 debate

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann delivers opening statement ahead of District 1 debate

WATCH: To close out the debate, the candidates signed off with their closing statements. McCann went first this time around.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre delivers closing statement to conclude District 1 debate