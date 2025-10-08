LINK: Resources for Coches Fire victims via San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's Office is raising awareness about the resources available to victims of the Coches Fire.

If you lost important documents in the Sept. 8 fire, the office is waiving fees for replacing the following:



Vital records, including birth, death and marriage certificates

Recorded property documents, such as deeds and other property-related filings

For information about your vital documents, call the clerk's office at 619-237-0502.

Additionally, property owners who have suffered damage or loss to their homes due to the fire may qualify for property tax relief through the office's Disaster Relief Program.

Learn more on the office's website here.