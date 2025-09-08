Evacuation orders issued due to Lakeside fire, multiple structures ablaze

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The forward spread of a fire that burned multiple homes and injured one person in Lakeside Monday afternoon has been stopped.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze began just before 3 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Los Coches Road.

So far, the fire has burned just over 5 acres, and multiple structures were on fire. The fire was 5% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Click here to see where evacuations have been issued.

A temporary evacuation site has been set up at Viejas Casino. Authorities said one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.



#CochesFire A brush fire is burning near Highway 8 Business and Los Coches Road in Lakeside. An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the maps below. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately. If you feel you are in… pic.twitter.com/QpxDOgV7L0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 8, 2025



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.