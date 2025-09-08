Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuation orders issued due to Lakeside fire, multiple structures ablaze

The forward spread of a fire that burned multiple homes and injured one person in Lakeside Monday afternoon has been stopped.
LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The forward spread of a fire that burned multiple homes and injured one person in Lakeside Monday afternoon has been stopped.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze began just before 3 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Los Coches Road. 

So far, the fire has burned just over 5 acres, and multiple structures were on fire. The fire was 5% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Click here to see where evacuations have been issued.

A temporary evacuation site has been set up at Viejas Casino. Authorities said one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.


This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information. 

