Nearly 3,000 people lose power at Pacific Beach, Mission Bay due to unplanned outage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thousands of people were emerged in total darkness Thursday night in Pacific Beach and Mission Bay due to an unplanned power outage.
Nearly 3,000 people lost power due to the outage, according to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.
Power was restored shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Those in the area took to social media to post photos of complete darkness.
Watched a huge power outage happen from the beach in pb
A post shared by Jordan Rice (@itaintcocacola) on Jan 25, 2018 at 7:53pm PST
