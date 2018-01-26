Nearly 3,000 people lose power at Pacific Beach, Mission Bay due to unplanned outage

Zac Self
8:18 PM, Jan 25, 2018
1 hour ago
Self, Zachary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thousands of people were emerged in total darkness Thursday night in Pacific Beach and Mission Bay due to an unplanned power outage. 

Nearly 3,000 people lost power due to the outage, according to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map. 

Power was restored shortly before 8:30 p.m. 

Those in the area took to social media to post photos of complete darkness. 

 

Watched a huge power outage happen from the beach in pb

A post shared by Jordan Rice (@itaintcocacola) on

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top