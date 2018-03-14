This is what the U.S.-Mexico border looked like in the 1980s

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A closer look at some of the photos shown to President Trump while he toured the border wall prototypes reveal what the U.S.-Mexico border looked like in the 1980s.

Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott told Trump during the tour what the border in San Diego was like in the 80s.

Scott said once the double fence was built, the U.S. was able to better secure the border. That in turn encouraged a developer to build Las Americas Outlet Mall.

Scott also told the President that people felt safer in their communities along the border once the double fence was built.