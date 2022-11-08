Watch Now
Powerball drawing delayed due to 'required security protocols'

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 23:38:52-05

(KGTV) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion jackpot drawing was delayed due to “required security protocols,” the California Lottery said Monday night.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” lottery officials said.

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

It’s unclear when the drawing for the record $1.9 billion lottery will take place.

