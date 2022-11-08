Powerball drawing delayed due to 'required security protocols'

(KGTV) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion jackpot drawing was delayed due to “required security protocols,” the California Lottery said Monday night.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” lottery officials said.

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

It’s unclear when the drawing for the record $1.9 billion lottery will take place.



Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jQZJQIPJXr — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022