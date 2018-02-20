Jay-Z racks up epic bar tab for 40 bottles of champagne brand he owns

(KGTV) - Imagine paying nearly $100,000 for drinks.

Yes, not many of us can. Jay-Z, however, can - and judging by his viral bar tab, does.

A photo of a receipt from New York City's Playroom reportedly for the hip-hop mogul breaks down the expensive bill:

Jay Z tab at Playroom last night. I’m just gonna cry in poor for the rest of the day. 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2OhOoi3YS — Vic (@MisterClasico) February 19, 2018

Ace of Spades Gold bottle: $1,200. Another 20 Ace of Spades Rose bottles: $50,000. Don't forget an $11,000 tip. Overall, the bill comes to $91,135 for 20 bottles of a champagne Jay-Z ultimately owns.

The rapper purchased the Armand de Brignac champagne brand, including "Ace of Spades," in 2014, over what many believed to be a boycott of its popular competitor Cristal.

So perhaps it's an investment in himself? An elaborate marketing ploy? The move had Twitter users hypothesizing if it's a bold business move or just Jay-Z being Jay-Z:

Crazy thing is since he owns Ace of Spades he is literally paying himself 🙌🏾 — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@WessWalker) February 19, 2018

Technically the money goes back in his pocket, then he writes it off on the taxes as marketing materials for the company — FLOSSQUIAT (@MIKEFLOSSMUSIC) February 19, 2018

Genius marketing by Jay Z. Now the whole Twitterverse is googling Ace of Spades — Doug Peterson (@dpeterson675) February 20, 2018

Either way, their waitress or waiter just received the tip of their career.