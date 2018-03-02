Indiana deputy will not survive after being shot during pursuit

1 suspect was also shot, 2 others arrested

A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy was shot while serving a warrant in Lebanon on Friday morning. Indiana State Police say at least one officer returned fire and a suspect was hit. Both the deputy and suspect have been taken to the hospital. The deputy is in critical condition at this time.  The suspect's condition is not known at this time.  Indiana State Police believe they have all other suspects in custody at this time.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- An Indiana Sheriff's deputy who was shot while assisting police early Friday morning will not survive his injuries according to the Boone County Sheriff.  

Deputy Jacob Pickett was critically injured in a shooting while assisting the Lebanon Police Department with a pursuit of a wanted individual. He is being kept alive on life support so that his organs can be donated. 

At least one other law enforcement officer on the scene returned fire, striking one of the suspects.

Pickett was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was last listed in critical condition. 

The injured suspect, identified as Anthony Bumgarht, 21, is in stable condition at this time. 

Two other suspects, John D. Baldwin Sr., 55, and John D, Baldwin Jr., 28, both fled after the shooting. Baldwin Jr. was arrested a short time later after a wrong-way pursuit on I-65. 

 

