Indiana deputy will not survive after being shot during pursuit

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- An Indiana Sheriff's deputy who was shot while assisting police early Friday morning will not survive his injuries according to the Boone County Sheriff.

Deputy Jacob Pickett was critically injured in a shooting while assisting the Lebanon Police Department with a pursuit of a wanted individual. He is being kept alive on life support so that his organs can be donated.

At least one other law enforcement officer on the scene returned fire, striking one of the suspects.

Pickett was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was last listed in critical condition.

The injured suspect, identified as Anthony Bumgarht, 21, is in stable condition at this time.

Two other suspects, John D. Baldwin Sr., 55, and John D, Baldwin Jr., 28, both fled after the shooting. Baldwin Jr. was arrested a short time later after a wrong-way pursuit on I-65.