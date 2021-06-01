Watch
World Health Organization: 'Error' to think the danger of COVID-19 has passed

Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 01, 2021
It may feel like the U.S. is beginning to return to pre-pandemic times, but in parts of the world, COVID-19 cases are still very high.

The director-general of the World Health Organization warned people the virus is still a threat.

"It would be a monumental error for any country to think the danger has passed," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The tailored and consistent use of public health measures in combination with equitable vaccination remains the way out."

He also called on countries to work together to end the pandemic and prepare for the next one.

He proposed a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.

This story originally reported by Alex Livingston and Eliana Moreno on Newsy.com

