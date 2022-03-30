Watch
WHO reports COVID-19 deaths are up, but cases are down

Anja Niedringhaus/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)
Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 09:42:31-04

COVID-19 deaths increased by more than 40% last week, according to the World Health Organization’s latest report.

That includes 45,000 deaths.

It’s likely that the increase reflects changes in the definition of COVID-19 deaths in some countries, including the U.S. and Chile.

India also made retrospective adjustments in its numbers.

Despite the global increase in deaths, the WHO reported the number of new cases dropped around the world.

10 million new infections were reported worldwide over the past week.

As of March, there have been more than 470 million COVID-19 cases reported and more than 6 million deaths reported around the world.

