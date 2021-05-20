Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

When do I still need to wear a mask?

items.[0].image.alt
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
mask.jpeg
Posted at 2:07 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 05:07:29-04

Whether you still need to wear a mask depends mostly on whether or not you're vaccinated.

The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need a mask in most cases if you're fully vaccinated.

That includes when you’re outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, hair salons and grocery stores.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to wear masks indoors and in certain outdoor settings.

That includes children under 12 who aren't yet eligible for the vaccines.

Everyone still needs to follow local and business rules, regardless of their vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19