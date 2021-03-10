Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Website allows you to sign up to receive leftover COVID-19 vaccines

items.[0].videoTitle
Website allows you to sign up to receive leftover COVID-19 vaccines
vaccine
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:28:14-05

At some of the federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites, supply is actually outpacing demand.

For example, the Tampa Greyhound Park vaccine site in Florida reported 3,000 unused doses over the weekend. Those doses rolled over to the next day, but other sites may not be able to do that.

This website allows sites to match people with those unused doses so they don't go to waste.

You sign up and you're put on a standby list for leftover COVID-19 vaccines. The only caveat is you'll have to claim the dose once you're contacted and may have to travel to get it.

Nearly a million people have already signed up, and it's completely free!

This story was originally published by Dan Trujillo WFTS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links
When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19