Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jul 14, 2021
As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow-flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that low inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant.

Some 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to arrive Thursday in Indonesia, which has become a dominant hot spot with a record high infections and deaths.

Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea have all imposed new lockdowns as they struggle to contain rapidly rising infections amid sluggish vaccination campaigns.

The U.S. has sent tens of millions of vaccine doses to Asia, part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to provide 80 million doses, including Vietnam, Laos, South Korea and Bangladesh.

