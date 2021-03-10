Menu

US to buy additional 100M Johnson & Johnson doses

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:03:31-05

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials.

They could also be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants, or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

When asked about the potential for surplus doses at the Wednesday afternoon press conference, President Biden said they would be shared globally.

"This is something that can't be stopped by a fence or a wall. We are not safe until the world is safe" from COVID-19, Biden said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

