Trader Joe's, Walmart, Costco drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

Employees and customers that are fully vaccinated won't have to wear masks at Trader Joe's, Walmart, or Costco.

Trader Joe's became the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their COVID-19 mask guideline on Thursday.

In an update on its COVID-19 page, the grocery store said Friday that they "encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping."

Walmart announced Friday that fully vaccinated workers and customers do not have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated.

Costco also announced on Friday that members and guests who are fully vaccinated could enter a Costco without a mask or face shield if their state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.

In states where there is a mask mandate, Costco said they "will follow the state or local regulations and continue to require members and guests to wear a face mask or face shield."

According to USA Today, Target is keeping its mask mandate but is considering making changes to its policies on masks.

The Washington Post and The Dallas Morning News reported that Home Depot, CVS, and Harris Teeter would keep their mask mandate in place, but will review the new CDC guidance and re-evaluate store policies.

Masks are still required to be worn by those fully vaccinated at airports, the Transportation Security Administration announced April 30.

On Friday, Wynn Casinos in Las Vegas announced that fully vaccinated guests would not have to wear a mask.

The casino said those that aren't fully vaccinated must still wear a mask, but they won't verify guests' vaccination status.