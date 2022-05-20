Watch
Study: Estrogen may help women's COVID-19 survival rates

The Associated Press
Woman holds hormone replacement therapy drugs
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 20, 2022
Data shows that more men have died of COVID-19 than women.

Between April of 2020 and May of 2021, men accounted for 55% of COVID-19 deaths, Harvard researchers found.

Now a new study is shining light as to what may be helping women better survive the disease.

A study published in the journal, Family Practice, revealed that estrogen may help lower mortality rates among women.

UK researchers looked at women who received hormone replacement therapy six months after they were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The therapy helps restore estrogen levels during menopause.

Researchers found that women who received the therapy had a 78% lower mortality rate, from all diseases stemming from COVID, than women who did not go through the therapy.

