Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
A woman wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks in front of the Japan Olympic Museum building in Tokyo Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Posted at 2:31 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 07:00:56-04

The Tokyo Olympics open in less than four months and the torch relay has already begun to crisscross Japan.

Olympic organizers say they are mitigating the risks but some medical experts aren’t convinced.

Dr. Norio Sugaya is an infectious diseases expert in Japan.

“It is best not to hold the Olympics given the considerable risks. The risks are high in Japan. Japan is dangerous. Not a safe place at all," Sugaya said.

Surveys in Japan show up to 80% of the population is opposed to holding the Olympics under present conditions.

