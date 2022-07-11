Senate Majority Leader Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms.

Schumer's spokesman, Justin Goodman, says in a statement Sunday night that the New York Democrat is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Goodman says the 71-year-old majority leader will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely.

Schumer is among a number of top politicians in Washington to test positive for the virus. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April.