Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Poll finds most Americans apprehensive about return to normal

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 20:04:49-04

A poll sponsored by healthinsurance.com and conducted by RMG Research found that even after getting vaccinated, 62% of Americans said they’re apprehensive about “life returning to normal.”

The same percentage of Americans say they’re also still afraid of getting COVID-19.

The poll found a sizable majority, 68%, plan on getting vaccinated.

Here are other takeaways from the poll:

  • 41% still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated
  • 39% say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss
  • 29% are most looking forward to hanging out with friends and family
  • 22% are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask
  • 19% are most looking forward to going on vacation
Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links
When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19