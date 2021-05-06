Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
pandemic.jpeg
Posted at 2:27 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 05:27:49-04

Memories from earlier in the COVID-19 crisis are popping back up in people's social media feeds as throwback reminders, reposts and anniversary stories crack open the digital time capsule of the pandemic before it’s even over.

That can bring up lots of emotions and complicate the coping.

But experts say it also provides opportunities to realize connection and frame how people move forward.

To navigate that content in a healthy way, psychologists recommend that people pay attention to what kind of social media posts and stories they’re viewing, how it makes them feel, and whether they’re getting something useful from it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19