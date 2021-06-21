Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navy could eventually make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, Chief of Naval Personnel says

items.[0].videoTitle
Navy COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 15:13:03-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Top officials in the U.S. Navy say the COVID-19 vaccine could soon become mandatory for all members of the force.

Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Admiral John Nowell told sailors during a recent virtual Town Hall that the COVID-19 vaccines could become mandatory if and when the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant full approval to the vaccine.

"It's very personal for everybody. It's a very personal decision. It's emergency use authorization, so unlike the flu vaccine, which we do make mandatory in the Navy, that's not something that we can do," Nowell said. "Although I believe that when it's formally approved, which we expect pretty soon, we probably will go to that and then that question will kind of be moot."

Nowell said that by getting a COVID-19 vaccine, Navy members would be keeping fellow sailors, their shipmates and their families safe. He added that he said his entire family has been vaccinated.

Nowell also added that whether someone gets vaccinated or not won't affect their VA benefits.

"Regardless of whether they take the vaccine or not, if you're in the military, then we're responsible for your healthcare, okay?" Nowell said. "Once you get out and through the VA, the VA is still responsible for that. And so sometimes we'll hear if something does come up, where there's an issue with the vaccine, will I be covered? Of course, sailors would be covered, we don't anticipate that."

According to the Department of Defense reports close to 845,000 service members are now fully vaccinated.

This story was originally published by Erin Miller on Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19