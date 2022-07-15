Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Most Americans now live in areas where masking against COVID-19 is urged

COVID-19 mask generic
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:04:43-04

Based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, more than half the U.S. population lives in an area where masking is urged.

According to data from the CDC, 54.5% of the population lives in an area with a high spread of COVID-19.

A week ago, that figure was 31.9%.

The U.S. population living in an area with low COVID-19 spread decreased from 26.4% to 15.4% in the last week.

The CDC said COVID-19 levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

In addition to masking, those who live in areas with high COVID-19 levels may need to take additional precautions in addition to masking if they are at a high risk of illness. The CDC said those living in areas with medium COVID-19 levels should talk to a health care provider about precautions.

The White House said there has been a steady increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since May, hitting 5,100 this week. There are two variants officials have noted as being more contagious than previous virus lineages. Officials from the Biden administration said they have not been able to determine whether these variants are more likely to cause severe illness.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19