Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

More children hospitalized in U.S. as omicron variant spreads, pediatric group finds

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Krystal Salgado, 11, receives her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Elvia Cervantes at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Krystal Salgado, Elvia Cervantes
Posted at 3:08 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 18:30:13-05

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. more than 7 million children in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started and hospitalizations are up.

The report notes that more children are contracting the virus as the omicron variant spreads.

As of Dec. 16, the AAP said almost 7.4 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Cases among children are extremely high, with nearly 170,000 child cases being added in the past week.

The rate of pediatric hospitalizations is high in New York, Ohio, Texas, and Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported.

According to CNN, in New York, 109 children have been hospitalized between Dec. 11 to Dec. 23, compared to 23 hospitalizations between Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

States reported that 1.8%-4.1% of their children with COVID resulted in hospitalizations, the AAP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19