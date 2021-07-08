Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missouri governor says Biden's community-based vaccination effort not welcome in his state

MO saw 56% increases in COVID cases in June
items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Gov. Mike Parson Missouri
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 09:06:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden's plan to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with a grassroots, community-based campaign is not welcome in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday.

"I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would not be an effective or a welcome strategy in Missouri," Parson, a Republican said in a tweet Wednesday night.

Biden announced on Tuesday that as need wanes for mass vaccination sites, he plans to shift focus to hyperlocal efforts.

"Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said. "Look, equity, equality — it remains at the heart of our responsibility of ensuring that communities that are the hardest hit by the virus have the information and the access to get vaccinated."

Despite his objection to Biden's plan, Parson said the state would "continue to offer convenient vaccination options" to Missourians who want to be vaccinated.

"(Wife) Teresa and I both have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them," Parson said.

Biden's new initiative loops in 42,000 local pharmacies, puts a "renewed emphasis" on providing vaccines to family doctors and health care providers" and increases the availability of mobile vaccine clinics.

"We're also intensifying our efforts to meet people where they are, outside of their neighborhoods — pharmacies and doctor's offices," Biden said. "This includes continuing to work with employers to make vaccination shots available at work — on the worksite, if possible — and/or give their employees paid time off to get vaccinated at a nearby facility."

Parson's remarks come as the first member of a COVID-19 surge response team arrived in Springfield, where the state has seen an influx of cases due to the dangerous delta variant.

Shortly after Parson issued his stance on Biden's plan, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet, "Let's fight COVID, not the federal government."

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local health department data show a 56% increase in COVID-19 cases in June.

This story was originally published by Kari Williams on Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19