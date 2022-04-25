Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas legislature considers bill that would allow moral exemptions for child vaccines

Pfizer Vaccine Children
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Pfizer Vaccine Children
Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 12:56:44-04

The Kansas legislature is considering several bills that, if passed, will expand exemptions for childhood vaccine requirements.

The legislature reconvened Monday.

In March, the Kansas Senate passed bills with language expanding religious exemptions for vaccines for children.

One bill would allow all vaccine exemption requests to be accepted without challenge, if they are based on religious or personal beliefs.

Kansas currently leaves it up to day care centers and school districts to accept or deny requests for religious exemptions.

State Senator Mark Steffen filed the amendments to the vaccine requirements.

He said that although he is not against vaccines, he believes individual rights have more weight than public health mandates.

HB2280 is likely to advance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19