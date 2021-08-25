Watch
Japan to further expand virus emergency areas as cases surge

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Posted at 12:05 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 03:05:41-04

Japan is set to expand its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row, adding several more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country’s health care system.

The government last week extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12 and expanded the areas covered to 13 prefectures from six including Tokyo.

Sixteen other prefectures are currently under quasi-emergency status.

The government at a meeting of experts Wednesday proposed upgrading eight prefectures from quasi-emergency status to a full state of emergency.

Those prefectures include Hokkaido and Miyagi in the north, Aichi and Gifu in central Japan, and Hiroshima and Okayama in the west.

