FDA discussing future of COVID-19 booster shots in the fall

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signage is seen through a bus stop at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Silver Spring, Md., on the FDA grounds. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:02:23-04

The FDA is meeting with a panel of outside experts Wednesday to discuss whether future booster doses should be changed.

The FDA said during its meeting that current COVID-19 vaccines are not well-matched against BA.2, a subvariant of omicron.

However, the agency did reiterate that evidence shows booster shots protect people even more from developing serious COVID-19 cases, compared with the two preliminary doses.

FDA vaccine chief, Dr. Peter Marks warned that fall weather could raise the risk of COVID-19 surges later this year.

The FDA is not expected to make any decisions during Wednesday’s meeting, but the agency could authorize another booster dose in the fall.

