Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Europe tells tourists: Welcome back! Now work out the rules

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Francois Mori, File
tourists.jpeg
Posted at 2:00 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 05:00:18-04

Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions.

European governments hope to lure tourists — and their dollars — back to the continent’s trattorias, vistas and cultural treasures.

But the rules on who’s allowed in, how and when, vary from country to country.

EU members are far from united on the safest way to open up, as national governments have resisted surrendering control over their frontiers amid the pandemic.

And post-Brexit Britain is going its own way altogether.

U.S. borders, meanwhile, remain largely closed to non-Americans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19