EPA issues new guidelines on air ventilation to prevent spread of COVID-19

The White House released new guidelines for ventilation and air quality in schools, colleges and businesses Thursday.

It’s part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 indoors.

The EPA’s new recommendations call for the creation of a clean indoor air action plan, optimizing fresh air ventilation, enhancing air filtration, and conducting community engagement.

The EPA suggests hiring an HVAC expert to assess buildings, adding extra ventilation to “higher risk areas” like a nurse office, as well as opening windows and doors at opposite sides of a room to allow “cross-ventilation.”

It also suggests using portable air cleaners in areas with poor airflow.

In a statement, the agency said, “while the recommended actions cannot completely eliminate risks, they will reduce them.”

However, the EPA did not issue guidance on or address the cost of making the upgrades.

Experts have also pointed out the plan does not provide technical assistance to help schools carry out the improvements.