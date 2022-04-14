Watch
Delta drops monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees

Delta Airlines plane
Ted S. Warren/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Delta Airlines plane is shown Monday, June 7, 2010, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 9:12 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 12:13:49-04

Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta said it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company's health plan.

CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.”

U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate.

Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.

When the airline introduced the surcharge, Bastian said it was necessary because the average hospital stay for an employee cost the company $50,000.

More than 95% of employees are vaccinated, according to Delta.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

