COVID-19 vaccine doses withheld from hospital that improperly gave Trump Tower employees shots

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A Chicago police officer takes up a post Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 15:17:16-04

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers.

The withholding of vaccines comes as the city conducts a review of actions by Loretto Hospital, whose president admitted 72 restaurant, hospital and other support personnel at Trump International Chicago were vaccinated earlier this month by hospital workers.

It also improperly vaccinated Cook County Circuit Court judges.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot noted the city’s vaccination plans have been focused around equity and reaching those who need it first.

Loretto Hospital officials had no immediate comment on the city’s action.

