Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

China's worst COVID-19 outbreak leads to 5-day lockdown in Shanghai

Virus Outbreak China
Andy Wong/AP
Security guards wearing protective suits stand watch as a masked woman waits for her parcel at a residential buildings locked down for health monitoring following a COVID-19 case detected in the area, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Beijing. China began its largest lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in its largest city of Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's "zero-COVID" strategy. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Virus Outbreak China
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 13:58:08-04

SHANGHAI, China — China’s largest city is under a COVID-19 lockdown as of Monday.

26 million people live in Shanghai, which is dealing with the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic started.

The eastern part of the city began its lockdown early Monday morning.

Residents will be tested for coronavirus during this time, before the western part of the city follows the same protocols.

The five-day lockdown includes orders to work from home, as well as the suspension of public transit and ride share services.

The city had previously issued smaller lockdowns on a rolling basis, throughout neighborhoods.

This is the first time Shanghai has entered a full, city-wide lockdown.

3,500 people in the Chinese city tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Nationwide, there were more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported on the same day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19