Children as young as 2 receive COVID vaccine in Cuba

Ramon Espinosa/AP
A girl reacts while she gets a dose of the Cuban made Soberana-02 vaccine for COVID-19 as part of the immunization campaign for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:56:14-04

The Cuban government began a massive vaccination campaign Thursday, becoming the first nation to start vaccinating children under 12.

According to the Associated Press, health officials began vaccinating children between the ages of 2 and 10.

Officials say they plan to use its homegrown vaccines, which have been found safe to give young children, for children and adolescents between ages 2 and 18.

Three hundred children between the ages of 2 and 5 are expected to get vaccinated at the Vedado Polyclinic University. In contrast, health officials will vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 10 at their schools.

The vaccination for children between the ages of 11 and 18 began weeks ago.

The plan for children is to receive two doses of Soberana 02 vaccine and one of Soberana Plus, the AP reported.

Officials say another vaccine, Abdala, has also been developed in addition to Soberana.

