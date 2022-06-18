CDC panel meeting Saturday to recommend COVID vaccines for children under 5

The CDC's vaccine advisers are expected to vote Saturday to allow children under 5 to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots for that age group on Friday.

On Wednesday, an FDA advisory panel unanimously found that both vaccines were “safe and effective” for use in children in that young age group.

Pfizer would come as a three-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old, and Moderna’s two-dose vaccine would be for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Children in those age groups are the only ones not currently eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Before the children can start receiving the shots, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will have to sign off on the guidelines.

Once she's signed off on it, the Biden administration said shots would be available as early as next week.