Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Babies protected from severe COVID-19 if moms are vaccinated during pregnancy

The new findings were published in a CDC study.
items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Favila/AP
A baby wears a protective mask
Baby Mask
Posted at 7:40 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 10:54:53-05

A new study from the CDC is giving expecting mothers a new reason to get vaccinated.

Researchers found that getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant can protect children from the virus even after they’re born.

In the study, children had a 61% lower risk of ending up in the hospital with COVID-19 up to the age of six months, if their mother received at two vaccine doses during pregnancy.

The study looked at both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Researchers say this new finding is particularly important considering there is no vaccine authorized for babies under six months old.

A separate study published last week found that mothers who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy helped their babies develop antibodies.

The study by JAMA showed that babies had developed the antibodies by the time they were six months of age.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19