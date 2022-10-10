Watch Now
As insurance covers at-home COVID tests, FTC warns program prone to scams

Scripps National
At-home COVID-19 test
Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 10, 2022
Although funding for free COVID-19 tests has run out, the federal government says there is still a way to get kits without any out-of-pocket expenses.

The Federal Trade Commission said that at-home COVID-19 tests are covered by insurance providers. The FTC said that those on employer, Medicare, or an Affordable Care Act marketplace plans are eligible for up to eight tests per month.

“There are two ways to get your tests for free,” the FTC said. “Use a pharmacy or store that your health plan designates 'in network' where you’ll be charged $0 or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to your insurance plan. Check with your health insurance provider to find an in-network pharmacy or to know what receipts or other documentation you’ll need.”

The FTC also noted that scammers target Medicare recipients with “fake offers” for free coronavirus tests.

The FTC said these scammers are attempting to steal personal information to commit fraud and bill bogus charges to insurance companies. The FTC recommends obtaining tests from reputable companies and not giving out any personal information to anyone who calls out of nowhere.

