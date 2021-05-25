CDC: Half the adult population in U.S. now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of the United States population older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's according to data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This comes just six weeks before President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot by July 4.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 33.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 590,000 deaths were reported in the U.S.

More than 359 million vaccine doses have been distributed nationwide, and more than 287.7 million administered CDC data shows.

According to the CDC, more than 131 million people over 12 have been fully vaccinated.

The CDC reported Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, have fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents.

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont have fully vaccinated more than half of their total resident population, the CDC reported.