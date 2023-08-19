Naval Base San Diego to deploy ships, submarines ahead of Hurricane Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Navy is moving its fleets and submarines from Naval Base San Diego to avoid potential damage from Hurricane Hilary.

According to the naval base, the ships will remain at sea until inclement weather from the storm subsides, and aircraft are secured in hangars that are rated to withstand wind greater than those anticipated onboard Naval Air Station North Island and Naval Air Facility El Centro.

“In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet.

“Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.”

Navy officials say ships remaining in port will take extra precautions to avoid potential damage, and Navy installations are preparing for the expected heavy rain and wind by removing hazards and securing buildings, protecting essential equipment, moving small craft to safe havens, placing sandbags, and removing debris from drainage areas.

Navy officials will hold a press conference on Saturday, August 19, to share information about its preparations for the storm.

All personnel and their families are asked to review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System account and hurricane checklists.