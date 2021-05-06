MCAS Miramar cancels annual air show for second year due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and its impact on live events, MCAS Miramar is once again canceling its annual air show in 2021.

The Miramar Air Show is one of the nation's largest military air shows, drawing upwards of half a million spectators over the three-day weekend event. Last year, the air show went virtual due to the pandemic.

This year, MCAS Miramar said in a release that "due to the public health risks associated with COVID-19," an in-person event would not return for its scheduled Sept. 24-26 dates.

The Miramar Air Show brings in aviation and military enthusiasts from every corner of the world. And, while San Diego continues to lead the way in vaccines and beginning to reopen, there are still a great many risks involved with a gathering on the scale of our air show. MCAS Miramar has always prioritized our community’s safety throughout the pandemic, beginning the moment we hosted evacuees from Wuhan to our daily operations delivering National Defense, and this decision is no different. It remains the right choice to look ahead to 2022 and make it better than ever," Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer at MCAS Miramar, said in a release.

The base is now preparing to start planning for the show to return in 2022.