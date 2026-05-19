Witnesses called during first full day of the Larry Millete murder trial

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The prosecution called its first witness in the murder trial of Larry Millete on Tuesday morning.

Desteny Johnson was a receptionist at the local law firm that Maya Millete called on Jan. 7, 2021, the day she disappeared.

Johnson testified that Maya was adamant that she did not want to visit the office in person because she didn’t want Larry to know.

“She was determined. She knew what she wanted,” Johnson said on the stand.

Johnson originally offered an appointment for Jan. 8, but Maya said she had plans with her family. An appointment was made for Jan. 12.

Maya never made it to the appointment; she was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021.

During testimony, Larry kept his focus on the witness.