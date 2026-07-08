UPDATE: Defense presents closing arguments in Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

9:45 a.m. — The defense started their closing arguments by thanking the jury and reminding them that Larry Millete has a presumption of innocence.

“His humanity matters too,” said his defense attorney, Liann Sabatini.

Sabatini painted a picture of a man who was caught off guard by discovering his wife’s affair.

Larry, who was born in the Philippines and raised in Hawaii, met May in high school. Larry and May—also known as Maya—were married for 20 years. He served in the Navy and moved to Chula Vista, where they were raising their three children.

Sabatini reminded the jury that 2020 was a tough year for everybody, with the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shutting down the world.

“A couple with young kids during COVID, that’s a lot,” Sabatini said.

Sabatini said the jury needed to “contextualize” what was happening during that year with the pandemic and their marital issues combined.

“What we do know is he was experience heartbreak and betrayal,” Sabatini said, referring to Maya’s affair. “Any normal human being is going to deteriorate when their heart is involved.”