UPDATE: Closing arguments in Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

11:30 a.m. — Bowles continues laying out her case that Larry murdered Maya.

She reminds the jury that on Jan. 7, 2021, Maya was contacting divorce lawyers. She tells her “work besties” text group that she is getting a divorce and that Larry is “relentless” and threatening to take away the kids.

“May had plans for the future,” Bowles said, emphasizing that all signs of life ended for her on Jan. 7, 2021.

Despite the defense’s argument that Maya left willingly, Bowles said she had no money to live or be on her own. “The only reasonable conclusion is that May Millete is dead and that the defendant killed her,” she said.

On Jan. 8, 2021, she said Larry was gone for 12 hours in the family’s Lexus.

“They can’t find him. No one can find him,” Bowles said.

She said that he changed his story, first telling Maya's brother he just came home from work and then saying he was out with his son all day.

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10:45 a.m. — The prosecutor made her closing argument clear—Larry Millete killed his wife.

“May Millete could not, would not and did not leave her children on January 7th, 2021,” said Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles, as she began her final statements.

The prosecution said Larry murdered his wife and disposed of her body after she sought a divorce. Her body has never been found.

After nearly seven weeks of testimony, the case is almost in the hands of the jury. Bowles is asking the jury to find him guilty of first-degree murder, telling the jury it is unreasonable to believe that May—also known as Maya—is still alive.

“All evidence points to the fact that she was murdered,” Bowles said.

During jury instructions, Judge Enrique Camarena told the jury that they can consider not only first-degree murder, but also second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

