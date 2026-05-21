Testimony continues on Day 4 of Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

9:28 a.m. – Court is back in session. Larry Millete is wearing a light gray sweater with a white checkered shirt.

Day 4 of the trial began on Thursday with Maya Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, continuing her testimony.

Defense attorney Colby Ryan questioned Drouaillet about filing conservatorship over Maya’s estate. Ryan said that Drouaillet did not want the money to go to Larry, and she responded, “That’s not true.”

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“The house was in foreclosure. Larry’s parents hadn’t been paying the mortgage …. So I got a probate lawyer because that’s what I was told to do to save the property,” Drouaillet responded.

Drouaillet got emotional on the stand and said, “That’s the only money my sister had to give to her children.”

Ryan asked if she ever witnessed Larry be violent to Maya or the kids. Drouaillet responded, “No.”

Both Ryan and Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles talked about custody of Larry and Maya's three children. After Larry's arrest, his parents took care of the children until Drouaillet and her husband were awarded guardianship in August 2024.

Drouaillet said she filed for custody of the children to get them into therapy and "give them a better childhood."

She said that after her sister disappeared, Larry did not let her see the children.

"It was really hard. We were strangers to them," Drouaillet said. She acknowledged it took a long time to rebuild the relationship with them.

"They're awesome kids," she said on the stand.

Drouaillet's testimony concluded around 10 a.m.