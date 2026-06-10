Spellcaster called Larry Millete “obsessive” during Day 14 of murder trial

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

10:45 a.m. — During cross-examination, defense attorney Colby Ryan read a few of the titles of the spells that were offered, including a “love obsession spell” and “cause your ex to fall back in love with you.”

Peavey testified that with Larry, he wanted everything fast and immediate, calling some of his requests “crazy.” Peavey agreed with the Ryan that Larry wanted to bring Maya back to him and never wanted to banish her. He said that any requests for banishment were for Maya’s affair partner, Jamey Laird.

10:15 a.m. — For the first time, one of the spellcasters that Larry Millete hired took the stand for Day 15 of his murder trial.

On Wednesday, Frank Peavey said he classified his work as “spiritual assistance” rather than spellcasting, saying he found it “very rewarding and very peaceful.” He has been in the field since 2011 and said people often contact him when they are in difficult situations.

Peavey said in late 2020, Larry contacted him stating that “his relationship with his wife was wonderful, and at some point, it became a struggle.” Peavey said that Larry wanted to rekindle the marriage.

“He sent a lot of messages at first. It was a lot to take it,” Peavey said. “I would check and there would be 27 messages.”

Peavey testified that a lot of the messages were choppy, but that Larry wanted “full attention and immediate responses.”

“It would describe him as desperate and obsessive,” Peavey said. “I learned pretty quickly that this gentleman was so manic and desperate and so off the wall and obsessive.”

Peavey said he eventually blocked Larry, saying it’s not something that he did often. “I’d had enough,” he testified.

During testimony, Larry stared straightforward, as he has been doing during the duration of the trial. He is accused of murdering his wife, Maya, in 2021. Her body has never been found.