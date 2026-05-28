Maya Millete's siblings take the stand during Day 7 of the Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

9:20 a.m. — Maya Millete’s brother continued his testimony on Thursday morning, saying that he never feared for his sister’s safety.

Jaypie Tabalanza told defense attorney Colby Ryan that it never crossed his mind that Larry would hurt his sister and that he trusted him.

Although Jaypie said that Larry “wanted to get the other guy” in reference to Maya’s affair, he confirmed that he never saw Larry physical with Maya or the children.

During the redirect examination by Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles, Jaypie said he has a different opinion of Larry now. He testified that after the search warrant on his house, “he cut us off.”

Larry Millete is accused of killing his wife after she asked for a divorce. The couple has three children.

Maya was last seen Jan. 7, 2021. Her body has never been found.

